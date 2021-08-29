Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $4.93 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 131.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

