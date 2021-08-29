Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $214.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.