Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

