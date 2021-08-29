CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

