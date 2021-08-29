CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.