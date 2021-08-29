CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

