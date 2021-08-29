Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.58

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

