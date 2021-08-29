FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.18

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

