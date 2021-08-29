Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.60

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.60 and last traded at $198.80, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

