iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 3%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.94. 52,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,263,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQ. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 699,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

