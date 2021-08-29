Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 4820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.