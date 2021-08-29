AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $670.21

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $670.21 and last traded at $670.21, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $660.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

