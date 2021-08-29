Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

