Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Lowered to $43.50 at CLSA

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CLSA from $84.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64. Autohome has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

