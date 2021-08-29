Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

