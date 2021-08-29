Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
