Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

