Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.
Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
