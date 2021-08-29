Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Decreases By 33.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

