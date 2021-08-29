Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.