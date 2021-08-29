XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

