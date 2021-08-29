Canaccord Genuity Increases Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALXXF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.66.
Avante Logixx Company Profile
