Canaccord Genuity Increases Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALXXF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.66.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

