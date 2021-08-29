Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

