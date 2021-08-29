Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Scentre Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

