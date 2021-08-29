Head to Head Contrast: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.7% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Centennial Specialty Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods 1.32% 7.34% 2.58% Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TreeHouse Foods and Centennial Specialty Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 6 0 0 2.00 Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Centennial Specialty Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $4.35 billion 0.46 $13.80 million $2.73 13.04 Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TreeHouse Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment sells aseptic cheese & pudding; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamer; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pasta; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment sells bars; broths; candy; cookies; crackers; in-store bakery products; pita chips; powdered drinks; pretzels; ready-to-drink coffee; retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toast; specialty teas; and sweeteners. The company was founded on January 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

