Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SEPJF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

