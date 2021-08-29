Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $13.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.