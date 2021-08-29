National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.85.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

