Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.20 price objective on shares of M&G and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.