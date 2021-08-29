Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of Buy.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

