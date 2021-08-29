Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report $2.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.58 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

