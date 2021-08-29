Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Focus List” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their focus list rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $153.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.