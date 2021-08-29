The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$96.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

