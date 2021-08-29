Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $999.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

