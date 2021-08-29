ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,957. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

