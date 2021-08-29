The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 58.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

