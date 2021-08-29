Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 4.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11. 11,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,656,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 6.56.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
