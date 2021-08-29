Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 4.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11. 11,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,656,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

