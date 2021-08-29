Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 19,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,314,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216,801 shares of company stock valued at $23,637,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

