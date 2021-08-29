Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 273,889 shares.The stock last traded at $94.59 and had previously closed at $94.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

