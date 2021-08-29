Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.22. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 6,403 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The stock has a market cap of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,834,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $18,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

