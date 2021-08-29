MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down to $50.36

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $49.29. MarineMax shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

