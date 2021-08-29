Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,951 call options.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

