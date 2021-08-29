Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,538,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,507,059.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,497,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,552,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,325 shares of company stock worth $778,687 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.