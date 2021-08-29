Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
