Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

