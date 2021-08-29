Stephens Reaffirms Buy Rating for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $437.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.