Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.