Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.