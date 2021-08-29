Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.30 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.
About Drone Delivery Canada
