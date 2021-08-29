F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.99. F45 Training shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

