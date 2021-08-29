Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

SNGX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

