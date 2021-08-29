Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

