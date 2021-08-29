Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $4.80

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.25 to $4.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $4.71 on Friday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

