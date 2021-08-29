Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

