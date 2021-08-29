Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

